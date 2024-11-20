 Liam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLiam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos Surface

Liam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos Surface

Liam's funeral was attended by his family, friends, and his former bandmates from One Direction. It saw Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan gather to pay their final respects to the late singer. Dressed in black, the singers appeared visibly distressed as they came together to say goodbye to Liam. Several heartbreaking photos from the funeral have gone viral on social media

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne's funeral was held on the outskirts of London, England, on November 20. Liam was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from its third-floor balcony on October 17. He was 31.

Liam's funeral was attended by his family, friends, and his former bandmates from One Direction. It saw Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan gather to pay their final respects to the late singer, marking an emotional reunion for the band members.

Dressed in black, the singers appeared visibly distressed as they came together to say goodbye to Liam. Several heartbreaking photos from the funeral have gone viral on social media, leaving fans across the globe emotional and mourning alongside them.

Fans also expressed their grief online, with many recalling Liam's contributions to the band that shaped an entire generation of music lovers.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole

"The way I never thought 1D reunion will happen at a funeral of their own," a fan wrote.

"I am happy that they showed up for his funeral. The band might have broken up years ago, but their brotherhood is still strong," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "who would’ve thought that Liam’s funeral would be the place where we’d see them together again 😭 RIP Liam Payne 🕊️"

Ria

Liam, who rose to fame as part of One Direction, left an indelible mark on the music industry. The group quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. After achieving massive success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, allowing each member to embark on their own solo journeys.

Liam Payne's death

A few days back, Argentine authorities ruled out suicide as the cause of Liam's passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month.

Local prosecutors also concluded that the injuries sustained by Liam were not a result of self-harm or any external intervention by others. His death, according to the official autopsy reports, was caused by multiple injuries consistent with the fall.

According to media reports, a toxicology report showed that Liam had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Celebrates 20 Years Of Koffee With Karan: 'It's Been A Ride Filled With Glamour & Drama'...

Karan Johar Celebrates 20 Years Of Koffee With Karan: 'It's Been A Ride Filled With Glamour & Drama'...

Liam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos...

Liam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos...

Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video

Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Raha's Adorable Voice As She Screams 'Maa' In Alia Bhatt's Video

Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid...

Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid...

Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo

Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo