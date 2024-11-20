Liam Payne Funeral: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Others Attend; Photos Surface

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne's funeral was held on the outskirts of London, England, on November 20. Liam was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from its third-floor balcony on October 17. He was 31.

Liam's funeral was attended by his family, friends, and his former bandmates from One Direction. It saw Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan gather to pay their final respects to the late singer, marking an emotional reunion for the band members.

Dressed in black, the singers appeared visibly distressed as they came together to say goodbye to Liam. Several heartbreaking photos from the funeral have gone viral on social media, leaving fans across the globe emotional and mourning alongside them.

harry styles, louis tomlinson, zayn malik and niall horan arriving at liam payne’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/ifypeSIXdK — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 20, 2024

Fans also expressed their grief online, with many recalling Liam's contributions to the band that shaped an entire generation of music lovers.

"The way I never thought 1D reunion will happen at a funeral of their own," a fan wrote.

"I am happy that they showed up for his funeral. The band might have broken up years ago, but their brotherhood is still strong," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "who would’ve thought that Liam’s funeral would be the place where we’d see them together again 😭 RIP Liam Payne 🕊️"

Ria

Liam, who rose to fame as part of One Direction, left an indelible mark on the music industry. The group quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. After achieving massive success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, allowing each member to embark on their own solo journeys.

Liam Payne's death

A few days back, Argentine authorities ruled out suicide as the cause of Liam's passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month.

Local prosecutors also concluded that the injuries sustained by Liam were not a result of self-harm or any external intervention by others. His death, according to the official autopsy reports, was caused by multiple injuries consistent with the fall.

According to media reports, a toxicology report showed that Liam had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death.