'Let's show the world we are together': Akshay Kumar hails PM Modi's Janta curfew as 'excellent'

Akshay Kumar's film 'Sooryavanshi' directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Katrina Kaif, which was scheduled to release on March 24, was postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the nation on Thursday evening and spoke about precautions to take amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses and observe Janata curfew," said Modi. Modi added that at 5 pm on Sunday, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them.

The Prime Minister also said that the government has set up an COVID-19 Economic Taskforce. Along with clearly stating that the people above the age of 65 shouldn't leave their houses amidst the pandemic, he said that the citizens must refrain from going to the hospitals for routine checkup and rather consult your family doctor on phone instead.

Modi also urged the high-income groups, that if possible, take care of the economic interests of the people from whom you take services. In such a situation, do not cut their salary, decide with sensitivity, with full humanism. Always remember, they too have to run their own family, save their family from disease, said PM Modi.

Modi added that they have made sure that there will be no stop of supply of essential items. "Please don't hoard anything", he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.