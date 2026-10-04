Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95: Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan Pay Tribute

Hyderabad, Oct 4: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, megastar Chiranjeevi and several film personalities on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao in Chennai.

Rao's contributions to the film industry would be remembered forever, Revanth Reddy said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing grief over the demise of Rao, Chiranjeevi said the departed director was a true visionary.

Rao's imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films, he said.

Rao's contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection, he said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu.A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection.His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create.My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 4, 2026

Pawan Kalyan recalls iconic films

Rao's creativity and experiments in films like 'Mayuri', 'Aditya 369', 'Vichitra Sodarulu', 'Pushpaka Vimanam' and 'Michael Madana Kamaraju' have won accolades, Pawan Kalyan said.

Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We wil MISS YOU Sir..You will always live in our Hearts ❤️You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too 🙏🏻❤️Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..Iam blessed to have known You & worked with You Sir 🙏🏻#SingeetamSrinivasRaoLivesOn — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 3, 2026

The songs in Rao's films like 'America Ammayi' and 'Pantulamma' have been extremely popular, he said.

Rao's film 'Sing Geetam', which he directed at the age of 94, shows his passion for cinema, he said.

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Balakrishna remembers three classics

Renowned actor and TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh N Balakrishna said he and Rao created three distinct classics together.

"'Aditya 369', which left a new mark not only on Telugu cinema but also on Indian cinema; 'Bhairava Dweepam', the first computer graphics-driven film in Telugu, which made history at the box office and remains unbeatable among folklore films; and 'Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam' in the mythological genre," he said.

Balakrishna said, through these three films, portrayed characters across all four major genres — social, historical, folklore, and mythological — under a single director as captain.

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Family shared special bond

Balakrishna recalled that Rao worked as an associate for many of his legendary father N T Rama Rao's films.

Hence, his family shared a special bond with him that went far beyond cinema, he said. "Singeetam garu was truly a legendary director in every sense of the word, pursuing unforgettable cinematic experiments until his last breath at 95, across various Indian languages."

Rao's demise is a profound personal loss to him and an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry, Balakrishna added.

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