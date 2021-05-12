Lava Ka Dhaava review: Jaaved Jaaferi’s dubbing is the only good thing about this dilapidated game show

For all the millennials and the early Gen Z kids, Jaaved Jaaferi holds a special place. Back in the ’90s, not only was he winning hearts showing off his dance moves in Boogie Woogie, but also making everyone go ROFL with his hilarious commentary to the dubbed Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle. Now, he is back to do the same with the Netflix show, Lava Ka Dhaava.

Jaaved Jaaferi’s voice is terrific even today, and the way he modulates his tone with varied accents is sure to crack you up. His usage of the Marathi dialect mixed with a bit of Gujarati and a tinge of Bengali, makes it even funnier. Chances are that you would catch yourself being engrossed in his commentary rather than keeping up with the chaotic goings-on on the screen. With just his multi-faceted voice, he makes this game show come alive. He is really fantastic.