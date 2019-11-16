Latin Grammy Awards 2019 : Complete list of winners

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair where performers like Rosalia, and Bad Bunny and others dazzled on the red carpet.

In the past year, so many Latin artists have topped the charts with their suave beats and upbeat tunes.

Some of the biggest names in the Latin music community gathered at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated nights in Latin music, reported E!Online.

Ricky Martin hosted the show in a showstopping marbled suit jacket.