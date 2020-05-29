Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur on his demise

New Delhi: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday paid tribute to lyricist Yogesh Gaur after his demise earlier today. The 90-year-old singer expressed her respect to the artist on Twitter.

Addressing her sorrow with the news about the sudden demise, the singer noted that she has sung many songs, which was written by the late lyricist.

As she recalled about him, the 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' singer explained about the calm and composed nature that the songwriter possessed.

Yogesh Gaur was born on March 19, 1943, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He penned lyrics for the song 'Kahin Door Jab Din Dal Jaaye' in 1971 for the movie 'Anand' and is widely considered as one of his best works.

The late artist's other notable works include songs like 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli,' 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan', 'Kai Baar Yunhi Dekha Hai' and 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.'