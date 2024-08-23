Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the best films that is still loved by fans even after more than 20 years of its release. The film marks the second direction of Karan Johar, it was released in 2001.

Now, a BTS video of Hrithik Roshan has gone viral on the internet, in which he was seen filming the track Deewana Hai Dekho. During this, a lady interacted with him and stated that he should change his outfit as he looked like a butcher in the look. A user of X has shared the old video of the two having a conversation that went viral on social media. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "That day she saved Hrithik from being a chapri."

That day she saved Hrithik from being a chapri pic.twitter.com/X4UykodtpZ — narsa. (@rathor7_) August 23, 2024

In the BTS video, she roasted Hrithik for the girly t-shirt that he wears in the song and indirectly made him change his attire. After her advice, Hrithik changed his outfit to a black jacket and t-shirt and a maroon pair of jeans. The lady stated, “It’s much better. Yeah, much better.”

As soon as the tweet went viral on the internet, many users shared their views about the BTS video. One of the user wrote, "Imagine this lady seeing this post and searching for Chhapri."

Another user commented, "Hrithik roshan would be the only actor who put on makeup to look ugly and appear more handsome."

The third user wrote, "Kaash sahi time pe ye Ranveer singh se bhi mil leti."

"Kabhi Kushi kabhi gam ka song hai sayad, that women should be costume designer," comment reads.

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It was the highest-grossing film of the year in 2001. The film was produced by Yash Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.