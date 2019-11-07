Lady Gaga reveals her intimate Oscars duet with Bradley Cooper was just a stunt

Lady Gaga took home her maiden Oscar this year as she clinched her first Best Original Song Academy Award for “Shallow” from her feature debut “A Star is Born”. The pop singer's intimate duet 'Shallow' with co-star Bradley Cooper during the same event had the world wondering if their reel romance had blossomed into something real.

But now the Born This Way singer, has directly addressed the rumour for the first time — and ­confessed that the duo deliberately planned their touching show to make people think they were really in love.

She was quoted by The Sun saying, "For me, as a performer and actress, of course we wanted people to believe we were in love. We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it — we worked for days."