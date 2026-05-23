Ladies First OTT Release: Knoew Storyline, Characters, Streaming Details & More

Ladies First OTT Release |

Ladies First is a comedy film directed by Thea Sharrock and is inspired by the 2018 French film I Am Not an Easy Man by Éléonore Pourriat. The film aims to draw attention with its satirical take on gender roles and modern society, and it blends comedy and fantasy elements to present a unique “role-reversal” storyline that has sparked curiosity among viewers worldwide.

Ladies First streaming details

The film is now streaming on Netflix. Ladies First is based on themes of gender-role reversal, patriarchy vs. matriarchy, and systemic double standards. The film is produced by Liza Chasin, Éléonore Dailly, and Édouard de Lachomette under the banner of 3dot Productions.

Ladies First storyline

The story follows a successful male corporate executive who unexpectedly wakes up in a parallel universe where traditional gender roles are completely reversed. In this new world, women dominate politics, business, and social structures, while men find themselves in positions that mirror historical inequalities faced by women in the real world. As the protagonist struggles to adjust to this unfamiliar reality, he is forced to confront his own biases, privileges, and understanding of equality.

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The film features a strong ensemble cast led by Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays the central character navigating this strange new world. Rosamund Pike appears in a pivotal role as a high-ranking leader in the matriarchal society, guiding the narrative’s exploration of power dynamics. The chemistry between the characters adds both humour and depth to the storyline, making it more than just a light comedy.

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Cast and characters

The film features Sacha Baron Cohen as Damien Sachs, Rosamund Pike as Alex Fox, Richard E. Grant as Pigeon Man, Charles Dance as Fred Powell, Emily Mortimer as Sunny, Tom Davis as Chris Black, Sunny's husband, Kathryn Hunter as Glenda Cartwright, and Weruche Opia as Ruby, Damien's secretary, among others. While humorous on the surface, it also carries a message about empathy, equality, and perspective.