Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 4: Tulsi Finally Says YES To Marry Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 4 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 4: The episode begins with Rio asking his father if he has heard about the “Royali Thali” at a Gujarat restaurant. However, Karan denies any knowledge of the place, leaving Rio puzzled as he believes his father is hiding the truth despite having visited there.

Meanwhile, Tulsi is lost in thoughts about Niyati and Rio when she suddenly envisions Baa. In an emotional conversation, Baa talks about feeling disturbed after seeing Rio and expresses concern over Nandini’s pain. She also reflects on Pari’s decision to not marry Mihir and shares that she is equally worried about Mihir. Baa reminds Tulsi of her past, pointing out how she married Mihir without her approval and still continues to love him deeply.

Baa further makes Tulsi realise that if she truly didn’t love Mihir, she would have left him during the six years they were separated. She questions why, if Tulsi cannot live without him, she is still refusing to marry him, and finally urges her to agree for her sake, saying she will be present at the wedding. Baa firmly orders Tulsi to marry Mihir.

Elsewhere, the family is upset discussing Tulsi’s refusal. Mihir consoles them, saying she only said no but continues to stay in the same house. While he admits he still has hope, Pari declares she will not marry unless her parents perform her kanyadaan together. Soon after, she announces that her wedding will proceed as planned.

The family finally celebrates when Tulsi agrees to marry Mihir, though she insists it is only because of Baa’s “order” and not emotional change. Amid celebrations, Mihir surprises everyone by proposing to Tulsi with a ring, promising he will never let her change her decision again. Though Tulsi initially pretends to refuse, Mihir gently places the ring on her finger. The moment ends with emotional flashbacks of their “seven lifetimes” together.