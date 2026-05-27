Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 27: History Repeats As Khushboo Accuses Ansh's Son Rio Of Harassment

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 27 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 27: Today's episode starts with the Virani ladies enjoying their get-together as they sing songs together. Meanwhile, Munni comes and informs Tulsi that Nandini is not coming. Tulsi says that it is okay since it is not easy for Nandini to accept Niyati in the house. Tulsi then asks Munni where her sister is.

Munni’s sister Khushboo is then seen enjoying the rain outside. As the Virani ladies continue singing and enjoying themselves, they suddenly hear Khushboo screaming. Everyone rushes out and sees Khushboo lying on the ground, leaving the family shocked. Khushboo reveals that someone has harassed her. Tulsi immediately asks the security staff and family members to call the police.

Seeing the situation, Nandini is reminded of her own traumatic past involving Ansh harassing her. As the police arrive, they ask Khushboo who the person was. However, Khushboo says that she did not see the face of the man. Tulsi then informs the police that no outsider or male guest was present at the time of the incident. This leaves the police suspecting that the culprit could be someone from inside the house.

The lady police officer asks Khushboo to recall anything she remembers about the attacker. Since Khushboo is still in shock, the police suggest taking her for a medical examination first. Munni and Tulsi accompany Khushboo to the hospital. While Khushboo is inside the examination room, Munni breaks down emotionally and blames herself for not being able to protect her sister.

As the doctor comes out, she informs the family that force was applied on Khushboo. The doctor also reveals that Khushboo is in deep shock. The lady police officer then asks Tulsi to gather all the male members of the family immediately so the investigation can begin.

During the investigation, the police come to the conclusion that the incident was likely committed by someone from inside the house, as there were no signs of forced entry or breakage. The police then ask Khushboo if she had any recent clashes with anyone. Nandini interrupts and tells the police about Rio’s fight with Khushboo earlier.

Hearing himself being blamed, Rio enters and asks Khushboo to tell the truth, insisting that he is innocent. However, upon hearing Rio’s voice, Khushboo gets triggered and accuses him of harassing her. She claims that the attacker had the same voice as Rio.