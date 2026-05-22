Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 22: After Rio Accuses Tulsi Of Killing His Father, She Reveals Shocking Truth About Ansh

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 22 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 22: Today’s episode begins with Karan questioning Nandini about her changed behaviour. Nandini lashes out at Karan, accusing both him and his mother Tulsi of never truly thinking about her feelings. Karan asks her not to make things more difficult for Tulsi, but Nandini insists that she is always treated differently. She points out how Tulsi gifted a laptop to Damini while failing to notice that she herself needed a phone.

Karan argues that Nandini is financially independent enough to buy a phone for herself and asks her what the real issue is. Nandini then accuses Tulsi of only pretending to treat her like a daughter. Furious, she storms out while Karan follows her, leaving the rest of the family confused about what went wrong. Karan later apologises to Tulsi, but she asks him not to interfere in matters between her and Nandini.

Later, Nandini tries to calm herself down and decides not to remain angry at Tulsi. However, while walking away, she sees Munni’s cousin falling down and suddenly notices a man who looks exactly like Ansh. Shocked, she asks him if he is Ansh, and he claims that he is. He then asks her how she has been. Terrified, Nandini realises that it is actually Rio dressed as Ansh. Rio begins questioning her about the past, but Nandini panics, calling Ansh a monster and accusing him of forcing her into marriage.

A frightened Nandini rushes downstairs screaming, "wo aa gaya hai wapas." Rio then arrives and reveals that he was only dressed as Ansh and that he is actually Ansh’s son. He says he has finally discovered his true identity and now knows how his father died and who was responsible for his death. In a shocking moment, Rio accuses Tulsi of killing Ansh, leaving the entire family stunned. He then asks Karan to reveal the truth to everyone.

Rio questions why the entire family is scared of him and slowly realises that he resembles his father completely. He then demands answers from Tulsi. Tulsi finally reveals that Ansh was indeed her son, but she had to kill him because of what he did to Nandini. She explains that Ansh had turned into a devil for Nandini and had lost the ability to differentiate between right and wrong. Tulsi then makes a horrifying revelation that when Nandini decided to leave Ansh, he raped her.