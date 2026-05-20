Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 20: Tulsi Decides To Bring Niyati & Rio Virani's House; Dev Demands A Baby Boy From Saloni

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 20 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 20: Today’s episode begins with Karan trying to calm Nandini down. However, she breaks down and says that she cannot even look at Rio because he reminds her of Ansh. Growing paranoid, Nandini says she cannot handle having him around her. She urges Karan to reveal the truth to Rio, but Karan explains that exposing the truth is not as easy as it seems. He eventually comforts her and puts her to sleep.

Meanwhile, Tulsi remains worried about how Karan will tell Rio the truth. Amid her stress, she receives a call from Mihir, who senses that something is bothering her. However, Tulsi manages to hide the truth and handles the situation calmly.

On the other hand, Niyati is seen getting anxious after hearing loud wedding music. When Nandini suffers a panic attack due to the sound of firecrackers, Rio questions Karan about why his mother reacts this way. Karan avoids answering and instead gives the excuse that he is getting late for a meeting.

Later, Karan returns home and informs Tulsi about Nandini’s panic attacks triggered by firecracker sounds. Hearing this, Tulsi says that Niyati and Rio deserve their rightful place and respect. She urges Karan not to punish Reeyansh and to give him equal rights in the Virani house. Tulsi also reassures him that nothing wrong will happen to Nandini.

Tulsi later goes to speak with Nandini. Without fully hearing her out, Nandini says she supports whatever Tulsi decides. However, Tulsi asks her to first listen carefully before agreeing. She then confesses that she wants to bring Niyati and Rio into the Virani house.

Elsewhere, Dev dreams about giving his future child a luxurious life filled with wealth, big cars and comfort. Saloni asks him not to be so materialistic, but Dev lashes out at her for not helping him fulfil his dream of joining her family’s diamond business. After an argument, Dev shockingly tells Saloni to ensure that their baby is a boy.

Meanwhile, Ritik takes care of pregnant Munni and gives her medicines on time. While discussing their unborn child, Ritik says he feels he should visit Vrinda and Angad. Munni worries that he might leave her alone, and insists that she will accompany him and even apply for relocation at work. However, Ritik explains that she needs proper care during this phase and believes no one can take better care of her than Tulsi.