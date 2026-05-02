Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 2: Nandini Meets Niyati; Mihir Pushes Tulsi For Marriage

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 2: The episode begins with Mihir urging Tulsi to take a final decision on their marriage by the end of the day, leaving her emotionally conflicted. Meanwhile, Samaira proposes a family dinner outing, and both groups unknowingly end up booking tables at the same Gujarati restaurant, creating an uncomfortable coincidence. As the families arrive, Karan appreciates Nandini, while Rio admires Niyati, subtly hinting at emerging connections.

During the dinner, Gomzy and Karan jointly try to persuade Tulsi to agree to Mihir’s proposal, encouraging her to move forward in life while also keeping Pari and Aryan’s relationship in mind. Mihir also emotionally appeals to Tulsi, expressing that he needs her in his life and pleading with her not to reject the marriage proposal. Elsewhere, Karan light-heartedly teases Parth about his growing closeness with Vaishnavi, while Dev attempts to open up about his relationship, but Parth interrupts, stating he will reveal it at the right time.

Drama intensifies when Niyati accidentally spills aamras on her saree and heads to the washroom, where Nandini also arrives moments later. Niyati asks for help cleaning the stain, and in that interaction, Nandini realizes she is the same woman Karan was earlier seen with, creating a tense moment. Meanwhile, as the Virani youngsters continue dancing outside, Tulsi spots Niyati, and both she and Karan become anxious about a possible confrontation involving Nandini and Rio. Karan worries that Nandini may suffer emotional trauma if she comes face-to-face with Rio, prompting Tulsi to suggest that Karan and Nandini quietly leave the venue while she manages any questions from the family.

The promo then shows Nandini colliding with Rio, something that she was avoiding. Upon hearing Nandini has met Rio, Mihir says to Tulsi how Karan made this happen. Tulsi however says to him that he tried everything to avoid that situation.