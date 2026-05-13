Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 13: Pari's Wedding Twist Brings Joy To Viranis; Saloni & Munni Drop Pregnancy Bombshells

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 13 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, May 13: The episode begins with Ajay expressing his hope to reconcile with Pari. However, Pari firmly stops him, saying she cannot hurt Aryan, whom she is set to marry. She asks Ajay to accept the reality that they can only remain friends. Aryan overhears their conversation and becomes jealous.

Meanwhile, Tulsi informs Mihir about Aryan’s family wanting to meet them. Mihir assures her that he will attend Pari’s wedding. Later, when Aryan’s family meets Pari and her relatives, Tulsi thanks them for accepting Pari despite her past. Aryan’s family, however, appreciates the family’s simplicity and says no relationship should be forced.

Impressed, Aryan’s family agrees to the alliance and even puts a kangan on Pari. However, Aryan’s father makes an unexpected request, asking to bring Pari home the next week and fix the wedding soon. This leaves Pari anxious, especially after recalling Ajay’s words.

Shobha notices Pari’s stress and asks if she is truly happy. Meanwhile, Saloni experiences vomiting, and Dev assumes she may have food poisoning, getting irritated. However, Saloni hints at a surprise, making Dev assume she might gift him something expensive. He later grows anxious, realizing she might be pregnant and worries about how he will handle the situation.

On the other hand, Munni surprises Ritik by revealing her pregnancy with a baby outfit. The couple happily celebrates the news.

Tulsi once again advises Pari not to marry under pressure and to choose love over obligation. When Pari insists Aryan is understanding and his family is kind, Tulsi questions whether she is making her own decision or still has feelings for Ajay. Pari hesitates but insists she is only friends with Ajay and will marry Aryan.

Later, Munni and Saloni arrive to share their pregnancy news with Tulsi at the same time, leaving everyone shocked. Shobha celebrates the happy coincidence and notes the date as 13th May, calling it a memorable day for three good news in the family. However, Tulsi is shaken as she recalls that this was also the day she shot Ansh.