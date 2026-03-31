Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 31: Tulsi Brings Back Noina To Shanti Niketan Ahead Of Her Wedding With Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 31 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 31: Today's episode begins with Noina wondering if her last wish will actually be fulfilled. Hearing her thoughts, Tulsi enters the hospital room and assures her, "Mihir will marry you." She then asks Noina to get discharged, explaining that everything has been set up at the Virani house.

When Noina arrives at the Virani house, she is met with silence. Each family member leaves with an excuse, leaving her disappointed. However, Tulsi reassures Noina that she will be treated with respect for agreeing to fulfil her last wish.

Meanwhile, Ritik confesses to his wife that he is concerned about Noina staying at Shanti Niketan, but Munni advises him not to make things harder for Tulsi by opposing her decision. Other family members also express their dissatisfaction over Noina’s arrival. Tulsi then consults Pandit ji, who gives the wedding muhurt three days later. Mihir suggests keeping the ceremony simple without much preparation.

Elsewhere, Noina's sister Suchitra questions whether she is truly happy with the arrangements. Suchitra shares that she always dreamt of a grand wedding, but Noina clarifies that even a simple wedding is a favour from Tulsi and asks her sister not to disclose anything to anyone.

Later, Noina encounters Pari in the living room. She confides that Pari is the only one she trusts to understand her. Pari, however, admits she was wrong to oppose her mother Tulsi in the past and apologises for Noina’s health situation. She adds that she will participate in the wedding only because Tulsi has asked her to, not out of personal support.

At the Virani factory, Aangad sneaks into Mihir’s room to discuss daughter Madhavi’s birthday plans for the next day. On his way back, Bharti notices him and asks where he went. Aangad dodges the question, claiming he went out to enjoy the weather and that he isn’t feeling well. Later that night, Bharti notices a phone call coming in for Aangad. Though she doesn’t hear who is on the line, she notes the number, calls it back, and is shocked to learn it was Vrinda.

Vrinda then informs sister-in-law about the call. She suggests Bharti to not fall in love with Angad, reminding her what happened to her in the past. The flashback shows her getting cheated by a married man. Meanwhile, the management team is seen discussing what happened last night and laughing on Vrinda as she thought they were innocent. Meanwhile, Mr. Thakur is seen planning to marry Vrinda and be son-in-law of Viranis.