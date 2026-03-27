Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 27: Gomzy Steps In To Help Ritik & Munni With Legal Case Against Mitali

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 27: Today's episode begins with Ajay’s family confronting Pari for once again trying to create a rift in the household. Ajay’s mother publicly scolds Pari in front of Mihir, accusing her of breaking the family, even as Ajay declares he will marry no one but Pari.

Meanwhile, Munni approaches Mitali to question why she is taking legal action against Ritik regarding custody. Mitali insists she wants full custody of her daughter, but Munni warns that her revenge-driven actions are only harming the child. She vows to do everything to ensure Dimsy stays with Ritik.

Amid the legal tension, Gomzy steps in to support Ritik. He listens as Ritik explains that Mitali’s custody claim is motivated by revenge. When asked if they tried an out-of-court settlement, Munni reveals she had spoken to Mitali, only to realise that Mitali lacks genuine motherhood instincts. The Viranis then decide to pursue the matter legally.

Elsewhere, Nandini gathers intel on Karan by hiring a private investigator. Meanwhile, Noina escapes from the hospital to meet Mihir. As Noina to the office, she recalls past moments with Mihir, but while stressed, she faints and is saved by him. Mihir taunts her, mentioning the legal notice Mitali sent regarding Dimsy. However, Noina insists she did not know of it.

At the Virani factory, Angad is chosen to play Lord Ram for the Ram Navami program, while Vrinda is selected to play Sita, though a flashback reveals someone from management sneakily added her name. Initially reluctant, Vrinda accepts after Angad accuses her of discrimination. However, Dad (the workers’ leader) senses something unusual about this year’s festival.

That night, Angad visits Vrinda’s room, and the two share a romantic moment. They discuss the factory, with Angad describing the nature of the workers and Vrinda noting that she found nothing suspicious in management records over the past eight years, though she suspects CFO Vikrant.

The episode ends with the factory’s management team plotting to sneak some boxes away while everyone is distracted by the Ram Navami celebrations.