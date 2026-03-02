Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 2: Tulsi Discovers Truth As She Watches Mihir & Noina's Footage Post-Divorce

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 2 | Photo Via: JioHotstar

Gautam declares that he is no longer willing to give money to his son Nakul. He explains that sometimes parents cannot provide higher education or a luxury lifestyle for their children, not because they do not want to, but because they simply cannot afford it. He adds that children often fail to see the sacrifices behind a father’s efforts and focus only on the money. Gautam further says that a father gives money only when he receives love in return, a claim that his wife Damini denies.

Hurt and emotional, Gautam expresses that he loves Nakul deeply and has been spending time hoping that his son would return someday, but that never happened. He tears the cheque, stating that he wants to earn his son’s love rather than buy it, and reveals that he had acquired the money through wrongful means. Gautam adds that Nakul may never understand him, but he has finally understood his own father, Mihir.

Gautam calls Shobha, who reveals that she is at the family court with Mihir and Tulsi for their final divorce proceedings. Gautam then rushes to the court to stop the divorce. The judge asks Tulsi and Mihir one final time if they wish to proceed with the divorce, and both of them agree.

Tulsi firmly denies alimony from Mihir, expressing that since she no longer holds any rights over him, she cannot accept his money either. As they sign the divorce papers, an emotional wave washes over them, transporting them back to the beautiful memories of the time when they first got married.

Gautam rushes into the cabin where the divorce proceedings are taking place and barges in, declaring that the divorce cannot happen, only to realise that it is another couple sitting there and not his parents, Tulsi and Mihir. He then quietly leaves.

At Shantiniketan, Gautam breaks down in tears as Mihir hugs him, confused about why he is crying. Gautam then reveals that the divorce has been finalised. He further tells Mihir that the guilt he has carried for years, believing that Mihir cheated on Tulsi with Noina, is based on lies. He adds that nothing actually happened between Mihir and Noina that night and that he was deceived, leaving Mihir shocked.

Mihir questions how Gautam knows the truth. Gautam explains that while he was in Mumbai for a case, he visited the same cottage where Mihir and Noina were present. There, he obtained footage that clearly showed nothing happened, as Mihir, who was drunk, had simply fallen asleep. He further reveals that he even confronted Noina about the footage, and she bribed him with money, asking him to destroy it. Gautam admits that he accepted the money.

In the present moment, Gautam shows the footage to Mihir and reveals that although Noina took the pen drive containing the evidence, he had already made a backup copy.

Mihir, in tears, says that Noina has destroyed his life and even his marriage with Tulsi. Gautam reveals that he rushed to the court but arrived too late, admitting that he could have stopped the divorce. He apologises to Mihir, expressing how anger had built up inside him over the years. Gautam urges Mihir to bring Tulsi back to Shantiniketan now that he has proof of his innocence.

Gautam and Mihir then visit Tulsi at Angad's chawl. Tulsi is left emotional and in tears upon seeing her son Gautam, who, however, refuses to return home, saying he has something important to share.

Tulsi watches the footage showing the truth about Noina and Mihir. Mihir admits that the guilt had been eating him alive for six years, and now that the truth is revealed, they can finally reunite. In a romantic gesture, Mihir asks Tulsi to return to him.