Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 8: Parth Loses Cool At Vaishnavi; Nandini Accuses Tulsi Of Being Biased Towards Rio

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 8 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 8: Today's episode begins with Rio asking Vaishnavi to make a wish on her birthday. A flashback then reveals that Rio had removed Parth's name from the bouquet and sent it on behalf of Virani Industries. Vaishnavi cuts the cake and celebrates her birthday with Rio alone. At the same time, Parth arrives with a cake, only to find her celebrating with Rio.

Parth lashes out at Vaishnavi, saying that he had been waiting for her and had also sent her a bouquet. Hearing him raise his voice, Tulsi points out that it is possible Vaishnavi never received the bouquet. The argument escalates when they realise Vaishnavi's phone had been switched off. While Parth accuses her of not informing him, Vaishnavi defends herself, saying she thought he had forgotten her birthday.

Tulsi asks the two to sit down and resolve the misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Nandini takes Tulsi aside for a private conversation. She confronts Tulsi for not saying anything to Rio and accuses her of being biased towards him. Nandini further alleges that Tulsi is showing discrimination between Parth and Rio. Tulsi denies the accusation, explaining that the decision regarding the power of attorney was taken based on everyone's suggestion.

Nandini then reminds Tulsi of everything Karan has done for the Virani family and points out that he never received anything in return. Tulsi is left shattered as Nandini recounts Karan's sacrifices. In response, Tulsi says she never realised that an account was being maintained of everything done for the family.

As Nandini continues accusing Tulsi of carrying guilt over Ansh and favouring Rio because of it, Tulsi clarifies that she does not feel guilty about killing Ansh but regrets not giving him a good upbringing. Towards the end of their heated confrontation, Nandini declares that she will never forget how Parth was denied the power of attorney.

Nandini's anger makes Tulsi fear that it could eventually destroy the Virani family. Worried about the growing tension, Tulsi calls Mihir and asks him to take the next flight to Mumbai and return home immediately.

Later, Tulsi notices Vaishnavi crying and asks what happened. Vaishnavi breaks down and insists that she did nothing wrong. She questions why women are always held accountable while men are allowed to behave however they want. Tulsi consoles her and explains that Parth is a good person, but he was never taught how to communicate without anger.