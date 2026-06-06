Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 6: Tulsi Hands Over Power Of Attorney To Rio; Parth Plans To Propose Vaishnavi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 6 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 6: Today's episode begins with Rio explaining that while he may not have earned money, he has earned people's goodwill. His statement leaves Tulsi impressed but makes Parth feel insecure. Tulsi praises Rio for winning the trust and goodwill of the women workers, not just for Virani Industries but also for the Virani family. She then asks everyone to participate in deciding who should be given the power of attorney.

The family unanimously decides that the power of attorney should go to Rio. Tulsi asks Parth not to feel disheartened and instead treat it as a learning experience. This further intensifies the tension between Parth and Rio. However, Rio clarifies that he is not interested in receiving the power of attorney and urges Tulsi to hand it over to Parth instead. Impressed by his selflessness, Tulsi praises Niyati for giving him such good values.

Everyone, including Vaishnavi, congratulates Rio. As Vaishnavi continues praising him, Parth secretly overhears their conversation. He also notices Rio holding Vaishnavi's hand and asking whether she is impressed with him. Unable to control his jealousy, Parth lashes out at Vaishnavi for congratulating Rio and becomes increasingly irritated by the attention Rio is receiving.

Tulsi witnesses Parth shouting at and disrespecting Vaishnavi, leaving her shocked by his behaviour. She wonders what has caused such an outburst. Moments later, she also notices Rio stepping in and confronting Vaishnavi.

Meanwhile, Parth senses that his mother, Nandini, is upset. Nandini confesses that she is unhappy with Tulsi seemingly favouring Rio and giving him everything. Parth tries to reassure her and asks for her help in appeasing Vaishnavi after he yelled at her. He then reveals that he plans to propose to Vaishnavi at her birthday party the following day. Excited by the idea, Nandini suggests hosting the celebration at home and recommends that they go shopping for an engagement ring.