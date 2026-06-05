Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 5: Rio's Zero-Profit Move Leaves Viranis Shocked; Tulsi Left Impressed

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 5 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 5: Today's episode begins with Tulsi and the family discussing the power of attorney documents. While the family agrees that both Rio and Parth are equally talented and possess their own strengths, Nandini questions whether Rio can be trusted so quickly.

Tulsi intervenes and says that she completely trusts Rio. However, she clarifies that she is only handing over the power of attorney and not the entire business, as everyone will continue to be involved in its functioning. Tulsi then calls both Rio and Parth home urgently.

Once they arrive, Tulsi announces that she will hand over the power of attorney to one of them. To determine her choice, she assigns them a task involving 5,000 Bandhani sarees and asks them to come up with a strategy to generate the maximum benefit from them. Tulsi says her final decision will be based on the outcome of this challenge.

As the women discuss the importance of the day for both Rio and Parth, Nandini and Niyati get into a verbal argument over who is more deserving. Tulsi steps in and asks them not to compare the two, stressing that her focus is solely on finding the best business-minded candidate.

Meanwhile, Parth is seen discussing his plan to sell the 5,000 sarees with Vaishnavi. She informs him that she spotted Rio transporting the sarees in an auto-rickshaw. Vaishnavi then takes responsibility for the deliveries, while Parth successfully secures a profitable deal by giving the traditional Bandhani sarees a modern touch. Confident about his strategy, he wonders what Rio could possibly be doing.

On the other hand, Rio distributes the sarees free of cost among underprivileged people. As word spreads, a large crowd gathers to collect them. In return, Rio asks them to remember that the sarees have been gifted by Virani Industries. At the same time, a media person records the entire event on camera.

Later, Parth returns home and proudly announces that all 5,000 sarees have been sold at a premium price, earning substantial profits. Tulsi is impressed but wonders where Rio is. When Rio finally arrives, Parth mocks him by revealing that he sold the sarees at four times their value. Rio then admits that he made zero profit from the sarees, leaving everyone shocked.

When the family asks what happened to the sarees, Rio shows them a news report featuring underprivileged people praising Tulsi and Virani Industries for gifting them new sarees. Seeing the positive publicity and goodwill generated by Rio's strategy, Tulsi feels proud of him and his out-of-the-box thinking.