Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 4: Tulsi Entrusts Nandini With Household Duties, Leaving Damini Upset

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 4 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 4: Today's episode begins with Parth spotting a group of men harassing Vaishnavi. He rushes to help her but ends up getting beaten up. Rio then steps out of his car and rescues Parth by taking on the goons. After saving him, Rio also punches Parth and advises him to protect his "Juliet," Vaishnavi. Irritated by Rio's comments, Parth gets annoyed, while Rio continues to tease him.

Meanwhile, Tulsi discusses her plans to retire and hand over the power of attorney to either Parth or Riyansh. Hemant questions whether it would be wise to give complete authority to just one person, but Tulsi assures him that the family will continue to oversee the business together.

When Parth returns home injured, the family becomes concerned. Tulsi thanks Rio for stepping in and saving him. However, Parth gets upset when Rio talks about protecting Vaishnavi and refers to Karan as his father. He firmly tells Rio not to call Karan his dad.

Later, Tulsi and Nandini once again find themselves at odds over Rio. With Damini also present, Tulsi gathers the family and announces that it is time to pass responsibilities on to the next generation. She brings out the household keys and asks either Damini or Nandini to take charge, as Hemant's wife refuses to accept the responsibility. Tulsi says she will not impose her decision and initially leaves the choice to them.

Both Damini and Nandini believe Damini should take the keys, considering she is the elder daughter-in-law. However, when neither can decide, Tulsi steps in. She assigns Damini the responsibility of managing the finances, while Nandini will oversee the day-to-day operations of the household. Tulsi then hands the keys to Nandini, leaving Damini heartbroken.

Towards the end of the episode, Tulsi asks Damini if she is upset with her decision. Damini requests Tulsi not to justify her choice and instead asks her to think about who will make the final decisions in the future. She also urges Tulsi to consider her son Nakul's future. Sensing Damini's concerns, Tulsi reassures her that Nakul will receive equal rights and that she will personally ensure his education and well-being.