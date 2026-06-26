Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 26: Parth Pushes Vaishnavi Off The Cliff, Kills Rio After Betraying Him |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 26: Today's episode begins with Parth regaining consciousness. As Tulsi and Vaishnavi flee from him, Tulsi asks Vaishnavi not to worry, revealing that she has called someone for help. Rio arrives to help them, and Tulsi tells him that she accidentally recorded everything that happened. She asks Rio to take Vaishnavi to the police station.

On their way, Rio tells Vaishnavi that he needs to collect some important documents before heading to the police station. However, he takes her to Parth instead. Vaishnavi is left terrified after seeing Parth and realizes that Rio has betrayed her.

Rio tells Parth that he has come to collect the documents from him and says that he will take Vaishnavi to the police station only after finishing his work with Parth. Parth drags Vaishnavi out of the car, while Rio informs him that Tulsi had recorded a video of the incident. He assures Parth that he has already deleted the video from Tulsi's phone. Rio says that he does not want to get involved in the matter and asks Parth to fulfill his promise.

Parth then declares that he will not assault Vaishnavi but instead throw her off a cliff. As he drags Vaishnavi towards the edge, Rio runs after them and asks him to stop. Holding Vaishnavi at the edge of the cliff, Parth lets go of her hand, causing her to fall. Shocked, Rio accuses Parth of killing her, but Parth claims that all the blame will ultimately fall on Rio.

Parth reveals that he had planned everything from the beginning. He says that he befriended Rio only to frame him for the crime in the end. Heartbroken by the betrayal, Rio says that he should never have trusted Parth.

Parth then pulls out a gun and points it at Rio, saying that he will kill him just like Tulsi killed his father, Ansh. He shoots Rio, who begs for his life and asks who will take care of his mother. Rio eventually dies, but Parth soon hears a woman crying and realizes that Vaishnavi is still alive.

He sees Vaishnavi struggling to climb back up from the cliff. The episode ends with Parth remembering how Vaishnavi burnt his property papers, as anger takes over him while he watches her fight for survival.