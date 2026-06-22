Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 22: Parth Forces Himself On Vaishnavi; She Catches Him Selling Virani Property

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 22 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 22: Today's episode begins with Parth and Rio drinking together while Vaishnavi waits for Parth on their wedding night. As the two drink and smoke, they discuss a property deal with a client, hinting at a secret plan.

Amid heavy rain and thunder, Parth and Rio decide to enter Shantiniketan through the back entrance. While trying to protect the lit diya near the tulsi plant, Tulsi notices Parth entering the house and realizes that he has been drinking.

The next morning, the entire family gathers at the breakfast table. Tulsi tries to ask Parth about his jacket, but her attention is diverted when Nandini begins discussing Vaishnavi's first cooking ceremony after marriage. Meanwhile, Rio receives a call from a client who asks him to arrange the advance payment as soon as possible, further hinting at a mysterious deal.

Later, Tulsi asks Vaishnavi whether Parth was with her on their wedding night. However, Vaishnavi lies and says that he was. Tulsi then questions Nandini about Parth's drinking, but instead of accepting the possibility, Nandini criticises Tulsi for doubting her son.

Vaishnavi later confronts Parth and asks where he spent the entire night. Parth sarcastically tells her that she must be missing him because he once loved her but was absent on their first night as husband and wife. When Parth tries to force himself on Vaishnavi, she pushes him away, leaving him furious.

Determined to find out the truth, Vaishnavi follows Parth and sees him drinking at a bar. She also discovers that he and Rio are planning to sell the Virani property. After returning home, Vaishnavi confronts Parth about the deal. Instead of apologising, Parth accuses her of marrying him for money and tells her to be grateful that he made her his wife.

Parth further challenges Vaishnavi to tell anyone about his actions, claiming that nobody will believe her. He also taunts her for changing two men, Rio and himself, within a single day. Meanwhile, Tulsi is left with an unsettling feeling that something terrible is about to happen.