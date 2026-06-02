Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 2: Niyati Recovers Her Memory; Tulsi Promises Not To Discriminate Against Rio

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 2: Today's episode begins with Niyati telling Rio that he is Ansh Virani's son. Shocked, Rio asks his mother if she has regained memories of her past. Niyati reveals that she now remembers everything and wonders why Karan kept the truth hidden from them for so many years. Rio tries to explain that Karan's intentions were not wrong and says that if anyone was at fault, it was Tulsi for killing Ansh.

Rio further tells Niyati that he never revealed the truth because her condition was not stable. Devastated by the revelation, Niyati wonders how she can continue living in the same house. Meanwhile, Tulsi is seen discussing the situation with Mihir and expressing similar concerns. Later, Tulsi visits Niyati and advises her to focus on her recovery.

Upon seeing Tulsi, Niyati lashes out at her for killing Ansh. Tulsi asks Niyati to return to Shantiniketan after being discharged from the hospital, but Niyati refuses, saying she no longer wishes to stay in the house where her husband is no more.

Elsewhere, Ritik, Munni, Dev, and Saloni leave to meet Angad after learning that he is facing some trouble.

Back at Shantiniketan, Tulsi informs the family that Niyati and Rio do not wish to return. Nandini says she completely understands their decision. Tulsi then reminds Nandini that she accepted Karan as her own grandson despite him being Mandira's son and insists that she is doing the same with Rio. She asks Nandini to think twice before blaming her and promises that she will never show discrimination towards any of her children or grandchildren. Tulsi then decides to bring Rio and Niyati back to Shantiniketan.

Later, Parth informs Vaishnavi about everything that has happened. Vaishnavi tries to make him understand that Tulsi is right and urges him to trust her judgment.

The episode ends with Tulsi returning to the hospital and once again requesting Niyati and Rio to come back to Shantiniketan.