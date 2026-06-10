Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 10: Nandini's BIG Revelation Makes Gomzy Leave Virani House

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 10 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, June 10: Today's episode begins with Tulsi admitting that Nandini is not entirely wrong in pointing out that her husband, Karan, has been financially supporting the family. As the family discusses their finances, Gomzy questions his mother for never telling him about Karan's contribution. Tulsi explains that she never asked Karan for help, but he stepped in on his own. Karan and Nandini also clarify that they never intended to hurt anyone by bringing up the financial matter.

Nandini then reminds Gomzy of everything she and Karan have done for the family and asks whether Tulsi was right in refusing to hand over the power of attorney to Parth. Her remark angers Karan, who says the issue is not about property distribution and questions her for bringing money into the conversation.

Tulsi stops Karan from raising his voice at Nandini and admits that she may have made mistakes. Meanwhile, Gomzy accuses Tulsi of always prioritising Karan over everyone else. He says he never wanted to accept financial favours from Karan. Despite Karan's attempts to explain the situation, Gomzy and his wife Damini refuse to listen.

Rio then steps in and takes responsibility for the misunderstanding, urging Tulsi to understand their perspective. Tulsi says she had brought Karan into the discussion hoping to resolve the matter, but things only worsened. Soon after, Damini asks Tulsi for a private conversation and reminds her that Karan is not her biological son. Unaware that Nandini is nearby, Damini continues speaking, but Nandini overhears the conversation and lashes out at her for talking about Karan behind his back.

A furious Nandini confronts Tulsi and informs the family that Karan has left the house. She says that perhaps it would have been better if he had never returned to India.

Later, Parth and Nandini inform Hemant about everything that happened. During the discussion, Nandini and Damini get into a heated argument over Damini's comments about Karan. Upset by the confrontation, Gomzy announces that he and his family are leaving the house. He expresses his disappointment over not being told that Karan had been financially supporting the household all along.

As tensions continue to rise, Hemant tells Nandini that her behaviour was also wrong. Before leaving, Gomzy declares that had he known the house was being run with Karan's money, he would never have stepped inside it. The episode ends with Gomzy and his family walking out of the house, leaving the family divided.