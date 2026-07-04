Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 4: Tulsi Secretly Watches Karan & Gomzy's Explosive Fight

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 4 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 4: Today's episode begins with Tulsi entering Shantiniketan wearing a mask. She is shocked to see that the mansion has been divided into two halves. Disguised as a catering staff member, Tulsi starts serving at a party being held on one side of the house. When one of the chefs asks why the house has been split, it is revealed that the property has been divided between Nandini with Karan on one side and Gautam, and Damini on the other.

While serving drinks, Tulsi spots Gomzy and Damini. Gomzy tells his guests that the party is being hosted to celebrate Tulsi's birthday, as it was on the same day that they started their hotel business. Tulsi is left stunned to learn that Nakul now manages the hotel and that Shantiniketan has been converted into a heritage hotel where non-vegetarian food and alcohol are served.

Meanwhile, the police arrive after receiving a complaint about the loud music. Karan steps out and confronts Gomzy for partying while the rest of the family is trying to sleep. The two get into a heated argument, with Karan objecting to the serving of non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Gomzy, however, says he has all the required permissions as an advocate. The police apologise, saying they cannot stop the party. After they leave, Gomzy asks the DJ to increase the volume and instructs the staff to serve champagne to all the guests.

To provoke Karan further, Gomzy pops open a champagne bottle right in front of him and celebrates with his guests. In response, Karan asks Nandini to call the children and turns up devotional music at full volume, saying he will answer Gomzy in his own language. One by one, Gomzy's guests begin leaving the party. Believing Karan is jealous of his success, Gomzy lashes out at him.

Gomzy accuses Karan of being unable to tolerate his and his son's success, claiming they have achieved everything through hard work despite selling non-vegetarian food and alcohol. He also taunts Karan for never being Tulsi's biological son or real brother. Furious, Karan warns Gomzy never to take Tulsi's name, calling her the killer of his son. He says Tulsi means nothing to him anymore, though he still respects Baa.

Gomzy reminds Karan that there was a time when he loved Tulsi the most. Karan insists that all his love has turned into hatred. As the argument escalates, Damini takes Gomzy away while Nandini calms Karan.

Tulsi overhears the entire confrontation. Later, while cleaning as part of her catering duties, she also overhears Karan speaking to the children and is relieved to learn that he has taken responsibility for Pari's daughter, Garima.