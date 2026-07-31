Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 31: Tulsi Hands Shanti Niketan's Keys To Vaishnavi, Leaving Gautam & Karan Shocked

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 31 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 31: Today's episode begins with Tulsi teasing the family about who will receive the keys to Shanti Niketan. She raises everyone's expectations by walking towards Damini, Nandini, Niyati, and even Shobha, making them believe one of them will be chosen. However, to everyone's surprise, Tulsi hands the keys to Vaishnavi. The decision leaves Karan furious, and he once again questions Tulsi, accusing her of deliberately taking steps that would force him to leave the house.

Tulsi, however, gives him a befitting reply, saying that if he no longer considers himself her son, he has no right to question whom she entrusts with the house keys. Karan fires back, saying she is free to give the keys to anyone she wants, but he has no intention of leaving the house.

Meanwhile, Shobha questions Tulsi's decision, prompting Tulsi to explain that she values capability over age. She proudly hands over the responsibility to the youngest daughter-in-law of the family. Later, Gautam also confronts Tulsi about her decision, but she silences him by asking if he even knows where his father, Mihir, is.

Later, Vaishnavi approaches Tulsi and admits that managing the house keys is a huge responsibility and that she does not feel capable of handling it. Tulsi reassures her, expressing complete faith in her abilities, and asks her to follow her guidance. She then whispers something into Vaishnavi's ear, instructing her to carry out the task exactly as told.

Elsewhere, Gautam wonders why Tulsi did not choose Damini. Trying to calm him down, Damini says that the keys have remained within their family regardless. She then questions Gautam about whether he truly knows Mihir's whereabouts. Unable to answer, Gautam lashes out in frustration and walks away.

Later, while speaking to Karan, Niyati wonders why no one in the family values her opinion. Tulsi overhears the conversation and reminds Niyati that she has always considered her a part of the family, which is why she continues to live in Shanti Niketan. Tulsi firmly declares that the house belongs to her and that every decision will be made according to her wishes.

The confrontation intensifies when Karan finally admits that he was the one writing letters in Mihir's name. He then urges Tulsi to accept what he claims is the truth—that Mihir hates her. His words leave Tulsi heartbroken and in tears.

Towards the end of the episode, Sahil, who overhears the entire conversation, confronts Karan and Gautam. He questions them about the growing tension in the family and demands to know Mihir's whereabouts. Both refuse to answer and ask him to stay out of the matter. Hurt by their response, Sahil wonders if he is no longer considered a part of the family before walking away, devastated.