Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 3: Tulsi Returns After 10 Years, Enters Shantiniketan In Disguise As Virani House Stands Divided

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 3 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 3: Today's episode begins with Tulsi reminding her troublesome inmate, Arundhati, of everything she has been through, her past, her son and the tragedy that changed her life forever. Tulsi consoles Arundhati, telling her that she was never responsible for her child's death. Overcome with emotion, Arundhati breaks down in tears, while Tulsi recalls the time when Arundhati and the other inmates had made her life miserable inside the jail.

Meanwhile, Karan is seen packing his bags and urges Nandini to leave Shantiniketan with him. However, Nandini refuses, saying she cannot abandon the house as she still has responsibilities towards the family. The two soon get into a heated argument over her decision to stay back.

10 Years Later

The story then takes a 10-year leap. Tulsi is seen bidding an emotional farewell to the inmates as she prepares to leave the jail after completing her sentence. Once known for her mischievous behaviour, Arundhati has now transformed into a calm and compassionate person. As Tulsi advises the inmates on how to lead a better life after she leaves, everyone, including Arundhati, is left in tears.

Outside the prison, the jailer asks Tulsi why no one from her family has come to receive her. Tulsi explains that she deliberately did not inform the Viranis about her early release. She then hires an auto-rickshaw and asks the driver to take her to Juhu.

Back at Shantiniketan, the once-united Virani mansion has now been divided into two sections. Damini lives in one part of the house with her family, while Niyati and Nandini reside in the other. As Tulsi arrives, she is overwhelmed with memories of the life she once shared there. She notices two Tulsi plants in the courtyard before being stopped by a security guard, who tells her that his employers have no mother. Moments later, another person mistakes Tulsi for a catering staff member and asks her to help with the arrangements. Confused by the changes in the household, Tulsi decides to enter Shantiniketan in disguise before revealing her identity to the family.