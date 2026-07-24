Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 24: Tulsi Receives Mihir's Heartbreaking Letter; Karan Vows To Protect His Father's Secret

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 24 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 24: Today's episode begins with Nakul and Vaishnavi thanking Tulsi for helping them get married. Tulsi advises the newlyweds to always nurture love and respect in their relationship. She also tells Nakul to stand by his wife whenever someone insults or disrespects her.

Later, as Tulsi returns to her room, she finds a letter allegedly written by Mihir. In the letter, he says he will never forgive her for killing their grandsons after the death of their son and declares that he never wants to see her face again. Devastated after reading the letter, Tulsi breaks down in tears. Karan overhears her crying and is reminded of a painful secret. He vows to ensure Tulsi never learns the truth about Mihir and promises to protect it at all costs.

A flashback then reveals that it was actually Karan who had written the letter in Mihir's name and sent it to Tulsi while she was in jail. The scene shows him penning the very same letter that Tulsi is now reading.

Just as Tulsi is about to discuss the letter with Gautam, she overhears Damini telling him how happy she is to see the entire family celebrating together. Not wanting to spoil the joyous atmosphere, Tulsi quietly keeps the letter to herself and walks away.

Meanwhile, Garima and Samaira argue over participating in the sangeet performance. Raunak convinces them to dance for the sake of their father and his friend Subhash. The two eventually agree and begin rehearsing so they can outshine everyone else.

During the practice session, Subhash's son arrives, saying he is unable to sleep. Garima encourages him to dance with Samaira, and the duo performs a salsa routine with effortless chemistry. A flashback then reveals that Samaira and Subhash's son are secretly dating. Samaira asks him not to reveal their relationship to his father, explaining that Karan is very strict and insisting they let their families find out naturally.

The next day, during the sangeet ceremony, Shobha thanks Karan for actively participating in the celebrations. Moments later, Karan notices Tulsi approaching him with Mihir's letter but deliberately avoids the conversation. Tulsi then tries to speak to Gautam about it, but he too evades the discussion. Seeing everyone occupied with the festivities, Tulsi decides to keep the matter to herself—for now.