Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 20: Gautam Saves Raunak, Calls Karan's Payment A Contribution To Nakul's Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 20 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 20: Today's episode begins with Karan and Nandini worrying about Raunak's whereabouts. Nandini says Gautam must know where Raunak is and asks Shobha to call him once again. Just then, Gautam arrives, leaving everyone eager to know where Raunak is. However, Gautam claims that Raunak was never with him. While the family initially assumes he is joking, Gautam insists that he has no idea about Raunak's whereabouts.

Karan then lashes out at Nandini for trusting Gautam with Raunak's responsibility. He also berates Gautam for offering to help despite knowing he would not be able to do anything. Calling him a "loser," Karan says Gautam sacrificed his self-respect by coming to him for help, only to achieve nothing in return.

Responding to Karan's anger, Gautam says that if he had not stepped in, Karan would have lost his son. Just then, Raunak returns and credits Gautam for helping him secure bail and get all the police records cleared. A flashback reveals Gautam striking a deal with Mr Narang, reminding him that Karan had gone easy on him despite the previous scandal. Gautam warns that if the charges against Raunak are not dropped, Mr Narang himself could land in jail.

After Raunak narrates the entire incident, the family questions why Gautam did not reveal the truth earlier. Gautam explains that he was not personally with Raunak; instead, his legal team handled everything. He then calls out Karan for insulting him without knowing the facts. Meanwhile, Damini asks Karan what he has to say now that Gautam has saved his son.

Nandini thanks Gautam for helping the family, but he refuses to accept her gratitude. Instead, he asks his son to make grand wedding preparations, saying there is finally someone to contribute to the celebrations. However, Karan refuses to thank Gautam, insisting that he only did his job because he was paid for it.

The next day, Karan confronts Gautam after seeing him invite his own friends to the wedding. Accusing him of trying to insult him, Karan warns Gautam against interfering further in the wedding arrangements. As the two continue arguing, Tulsi walks in and sarcastically comments on their behaviour before asking Shobha to serve her halwa. Karan taunts Tulsi for ordering food only for herself, calling her selfish. Tulsi hits back, saying that they too have always acted out of selfishness, and adds that she sees no reason to show them love when they have none for each other.

Towards the end of the episode, Tulsi asks Shobha to place her chair in the middle of the house. She sits there, puts on her earphones, and calmly listens to music while Karan and Gautam continue their heated argument.