Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 16: Vaishnavi Returns To Shanti Niketan; Raunak Plots To Make Tulsi's Life Miserable

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 16 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 16: Today's episode begins with Nakul desperately searching for Vaishnavi. He calls Tulsi to ask where he can find her, but Tulsi asks him to return home, assuring him that she knows where Vaishnavi is. Tulsi then reaches the bus stop and sits beside Vaishnavi, playfully scolding her for planning to run away. She reminds her that while the family is trying to fight for her, she is instead choosing to run away from the situation.

Tulsi explains that escaping the situation will not solve her problems. She tells Vaishnavi that she will not beg her to stay, but if she truly believes in her love for Nakul, she should return and face the challenges instead of running away.

Back at the Virani house, Gautam and Damini try to convince Nakul to eat, but he remains worried about Vaishnavi. Meanwhile, Tulsi returns and reveals that she found Vaishnavi but isn't sure whether she will come back home. Moments later, Vaishnavi arrives and admits that she was about to leave the city but has now decided to stay and fight for her relationship.

Elsewhere, Karan, furious over Vaishnavi's return, enters his room and starts throwing things around. Nandini tries to calm him down, but Karan questions how she can remain composed when, according to him, Vaishnavi is responsible for their son's death. As their son also begins speaking against Vaishnavi, Nandini immediately stops him and refuses to let anyone disrespect his elder sister.

Determined to make Tulsi's life miserable, Raunak, Karan and Nandini's son, comes up with a plan. Samaira and Garima join hands with him. The next morning, the children donate Tulsi's sarees to the housemaid. Instead of getting angry, Tulsi calmly hands over the children's clothes to the maid as well. Realising their mistake, the children stop the maid and ask her to leave without taking any of the clothes.

Later, the family gathers for lunch and praises Maharaj ji for preparing a delicious meal. Tulsi is delighted to see her favourite dal on the table. However, just as she is about to eat it, she says she cannot miss Gautam's Chinese dish and switches to that instead. Soon after, Nandini serves herself the dal, but the children quickly stop her, revealing that there is an insect in it. A flashback then shows the children secretly adding extra spices to the dal as part of their prank.

Taking a subtle dig at the children, Tulsi remarks that the dish would have tasted even better if it had a little more spice, leaving them embarrassed. The children, however, continue with their mischief by pouring water on Tulsi's bed and loosening the electrical wires in her room. When Tulsi enters her room, she finds that none of the switches are working and is shocked to see her bed completely soaked with water.