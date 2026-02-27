Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 27: Tulsi Slaps Angad For Plotting Against Brother Rithik With Ranvijay

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 27 | Photo Via JioHotstar

The episode shows Tulsi visiting Gautam at his residence. After a while, upon noticing the mess in his house, she begins cleaning. Gautam then asks her to stop the 'natak' of pretending to be a mother, saying he knows Shobha sent her and must have told her that Gomzi is alone since she came. Tulsi responds that she has never shown any discrimination between her children. She apologises to Gautam, saying that if he ever felt she did something wrong, she is sorry for everything. She adds that all she wishes is for him to stay happy with his wife and son.

Gautam asks Tulsi to leave him alone, but she firmly says she will never stop bothering him. She tells him that if he is her son, then she is his mother, and she is even more stubborn. Before leaving, she says she brought dhokla for him. After Tulsi leaves, Gautam becomes emotional and relishes the food prepared by his mother.

Later, Mihir arrives at the marriage counsellor's office, accompanied by Noina. Tulsi notices them together as Noina tries to get close to Mihir. Mihir questions why she accompanied him, to which Noina replies that she cannot leave him alone, especially since such sessions can be emotionally and mentally draining.

Noina then confronts Tulsi and urges her to finalise the divorce from Mihir. She reminds Tulsi that six years ago, she left everything behind, including her husband Mihir, Shantiniketan, and the children, yet never officially divorced him. Noina argues that had the divorce happened back then, she would not have had to endure taunts from people who referred to her merely as Mihir’s 'second wife.' She adds that by now, she and Mihir would have been legally married and living happily together.

Tulsi firmly responds, questioning how Noina can expect any sympathy from her after everything she has done in the past. She points out that Noina often talks about 'six years,' but conveniently forgets why Tulsi had to leave in the first place, subtly hinting that Noina was the reason, as she had an affair with Mihir.

As the marriage counsellor questions their reason for divorce, asking why they have chosen to separate after being together for so many years, Tulsi and Mihir are reminded of their happier times. The counsellor observes that she can still see emotions in their eyes, suggesting that their bond may not have completely faded. She then asks them to share five qualities they like about each other.

As Mihir begins speaking about what he admires in Tulsi, she stops him midway. Tulsi points out that counselling is meant to re-establish a relationship, but questions what happens when one person no longer wishes to do so. She firmly states that she wants a divorce from Mihir Virani and has no intention of rebuilding their marriage. She adds that when there is no marriage left, there is nothing worth saving.

Mihir agrees, saying that if Tulsi truly wants a divorce, he will not stand in her way.

After the counsellor leaves, Tulsi tells Mihir that he has been living with Noina for the past six years. She then says that once the divorce is finalised, he should marry Noina.

Ranvijay calls Angad for a secret meeting, and Angad agrees to meet him discreetly. During their conversation, Ranvijay reveals that his family has thrown him out of Shantiniketan and asks Angad for help. Angad loses his temper, calling him spineless and shameless, and reminds him how he exposed Vrinda's truth in front of Mihir.

However, Ranvijay proposes that they join hands to strip Rithik of his power. When Angad asks about the plan, Tulsi overhears their conversation and is left furious. She storms in and repeatedly slaps Angad, demanding to know what kind of plan he is plotting against his own family, his sister and his brother.

Tulsi breaks down, saying she wishes she had died rather than see this day. She accuses Angad of having no respect for his siblings or his family. Expressing her disgust for Ranvijay, she sarcastically tells Angad to go ahead and make a plan against his own mother as well. Taking a firm stand, Tulsi declares that she will no longer live with him under the same roof. Vrinda also reprimands Angad, saying he should be ashamed of himself. Though Vrinda tries to stop Tulsi, the latter refuses to listen.

Tulsi questions how Angad could even think of plotting against his own brother Rithik, that too by joining hands with Ranvijay. As Angad attempts to justify himself, Rithik suddenly enters the scene and hugs Angad, leaving Tulsi stunned, especially after witnessing what seemed like a confrontation.

It is then revealed that Angad had informed Rithik the very day he learned about his suicide attempt. In a shocking twist, Angad and Rithik disclose that they had been together all along, secretly planning to expose Ranvijay.