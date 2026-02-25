Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 25: Ranvijay Arrested After Maniram Exposes His Dark Past, Garima Found Safe

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 25 | Photo Via: JioHotstar

The latest episode begins with Angad dropping off his father Mihir at Shantiniketan after a long-awaited reunion. Mihir says that a lot has happened in the past six years and so much has changed. He expresses how he will miss Angad every day and says he is proud of the man he has become and the decision he made to be with Tulsi. He adds that despite knowing Tulsi is strong, he often worries for her, but now he no longer has to worry since she is with Angad and his family. Angad casually asks Mihir what would have happened if Naina had taken Tulsi’s place. Mihir assures him that no one can ever replace Tulsi in his life.

At school, Pari’s daughter Garima goes missing, leaving her worried after the teacher reveals that Garima left with a driver whom she knew well, so the teacher allowed her to go. Pari breaks down, and Ajay consoles her, assuring her that they will find Garima together. Police question Pari, Tulsi, Vrinda, and Angad, who also come to the school. Later, Ranvijay arrives, and Pari and Tulsi suspect him, demanding answers about Garima’s whereabouts.

Police inform everyone that a driver took Garima away in a car. Later, Tulsi shows the photos of the drivers and staff to the teacher, but the teacher confirms that the person who took Garima is none of them. However, she describes the driver based on his appearance.

At night, Pari, Vrinda, and Tulsi go out on the roads to search for Garima. They distribute pamphlets to people, asking if anyone has seen her or has information about her whereabouts. Meanwhile, Mihir checks with the police for updates, but he is unable to find any new information about Garima's case.

Pari finally finds Garima at Maniram’s house, where he had kidnapped her to take revenge for the wrong done to his wife. The police arrive and catch Maniram, taking him to the police station.

In anger, Ranvijay grabs Maniram by the collar, but Maniram's wife intervenes and stops him. Ranvijay is shocked when he sees her face. Maniram then reveals the truth, explaining that when his wife was returning home, Ranvijay and his friends allegedly eve-teased her, forced her into a car, and misbehaved with her. When they heard police sirens approaching, they pushed her out, hit her with a bottle, and left her bleeding, during which she managed to click a photo of Ranvijay’s car as evidence.

Maniram says he had been waiting for revenge ever since that incident. He later saw Ranvijay at Shantiniketan with Garima and kept watching them closely before finally kidnapping Garima to punish Ranvijay.

Tulsi then demands that the police file a complaint against Ranvijay and take immediate action by arresting him.