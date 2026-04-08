Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 8: Mihir Doubts Suchitra & Noina's Involvement In Tulsi's Disappearance

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 8 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 8: Today's episode begins with Munni overhearing Suchitra talking to the blackmailer, making her wonder whether Tulsi's disappearance is connected to Noina. When she returns, she speaks to the entire family, admitting that she lied and followed Suchitra. She reveals what she saw at the godown but claims that she neither saw anyone’s face clearly nor heard any familiar voice.

Meanwhile, Suchitra expresses her fear and confronts Noina, blaming her for ruining her life because of love. Seeing her distressed, Noina apologizes and asks Suchitra to stay by her side until she marries Mihir.

As Munni reveals Suchitra’s situation to everyone, Mihir questions her about where she went. As Munni’s lies unravel, she is asked about the suitcases she gave to the masked men. The family then demands both sisters reveal Tulsi’s whereabouts. Seeing the Virani family considering calling the police, Suchitra urges her sister to tell the truth. Noina then spins another story, claiming that Suchitra was being blackmailed by someone she met on a dating app.

The family expresses distrust toward Noina and her stories. Mihir warns that if Tulsi does not return within two hours, he will hand Noina and her sister over to the police. Mihir and his children pray to God for Tulsi’s safety, followed by a flashback of the memories they shared with her.

Cut to the Virani factory, Angad visits Vrinda’s room to inquire about the bonus. Vrinda explains that workers will receive a six-month bonus but must work day and night for a big new order. Meanwhile, a flashback shows the management team planning a scam to get their cut from the assignment. Mr. Thakur also schemes to withhold the bonus by misplacing the MOU papers.

Vrinda assigns Angad the responsibility of signing the MOU. He tries to explain to the workers that the deal is in their favor. While most agree, Mangal refuses to sign and persuades other workers to follow his lead. As Angad attempts to convince them, Mangal and Biku Dada insist they will only sign if they receive the bonus in advance.

Vrinda refuses, citing that such a large sum cannot be given without a guarantee, and instructs Angad to continue convincing the workers. Later, Angad discovers a clip of himself siding with management, which makes the workers reconsider their opposition. However, as Biku Dada calls him out, Angad gets irritated and tells them not to make him the leader, though he cannot tolerate being blamed every day.