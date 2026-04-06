Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 6: Tulsi Goes Missing, Noina Fears Her Fake Cancer Secret Might Be Exposed

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 6 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 6: Today's episode starts with Noina negotiating with the blackmailer, who demands Rs. 1 crore. Meanwhile, in a conversation Mihir confesses to Noina that he never truly wanted to marry her. He is only doing so because of Tulsi.

At the same time, Nandini arrives searching for Tulsi, but everyone claims they haven’t seen her since morning. As the family searches, Mihir finds a broken piece of glass near the window, raising his suspicions that something is wrong.

With Tulsi missing, Mihir informs Pandit ji that the wedding cannot proceed. This leaves Noina worried, but Mihir insists that the wedding is off without Tulsi. The family speculates that Tulsi might be with Gomzy, but Gomzy denies any involvement. The strange circumstances increase everyone's anxiety.

Noina panics, fearing Tulsi may have uncovered her fake cancer truth. However, she convinces herself that if Tulsi knew the truth, she would have confronted her. Noina then messages Tulsi, informing her that the wedding is postponed and asking her to call first.

Shortly after, Noina receives a threatening call from the blackmailer, who warns her that he will reveal her secret if she doesn’t pay up. Fearing exposure, Noina agrees to pay Rs. 1 crore. As she steps out, she notices Mihir speaking with the police. Although no official complaint has been filed, the police start investigating the household members out of friendship with Mihir.

During the investigation, the police find a note from someone asking Tulsi to meet alone to “know the truth." This fears Noina that the note might be from the blackmailer.

Cut to the Virani factory, Angad publicly admits that Vrinda is his wife after Bharti calls him her own. As Bharti leaves, she takes the knife and cuts her wrist. But this all turns out to just be Angad's dream, thinking what will happen after Vrinda knows about him marrying Bharti.

Later, Angad is kidnapped by Mangal and his friends, who confront him about becoming the union leader and allegedly stealing Bharti. Vrinda witnesses this and is left confused about what’s really happening. Subsequently, Angad practices refusing Bharti’s marriage proposal. When she learns that Angad does not love her, she attempts to harm herself by stepping in front of a car. Fortunately, Angad saves her in time.