Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 23: Karan's Extramarital Affair Mystery Thickens, Tulsi Continues To Be In Doubt

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 23 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 23: The episode begins with Gomzy sending Tulsi a photo of the woman Karan was allegedly seen with. Tulsi is shocked to realise it is not the same woman she had met earlier. Gomzy then explains that he began investigating after learning that Nandini had hired a private investigator against him. He tries to convince Tulsi that people change, and so has Karan.

Meanwhile, Karan returns to the Malabar house with Niyati. Soon after, Niyati faints, leaving Karan worried. She explains that she has been feeling anxious, sensing that something is wrong. Niyati then informs him that their son Rio is coming home tonight and insists that Karan stay back for dinner. After some persuasion, Karan agrees.

Elsewhere, Tulsi meets Nandini and questions why she is still uneasy despite Karan’s confession that he is not involved with anyone else. However, Nandini remains unconvinced. Tulsi also reveals that she met another woman linked to Karan, but assures Nandini that if Karan is indeed at fault, she will not support him.

Meanwhile, Pari returns from Ajay’s house in tears. Her daughter consoles her, and Mihir soon arrives and notices her upset. He asks what happened, and Pari narrates the incident. Mihir comforts her, but also tells her she may have acted impulsively. Pari requests him not to escalate the matter further or approach Ajay’s family.

Mihir then questions Pari whether she ever wants to remarry or remain alone. She responds that she is not alone, as her family stands with her. Mihir explains that a child needs their father and urges her to think long-term, referring to Aryan.

On the other side, Dev argues with Saloni after asking her to go to Surat. Saloni refuses, saying she does not want a live-in arrangement. Parth intervenes in support of Saloni, but Dev criticises him for not confronting Vaishavi about her feelings and interfering in their relationship. The argument escalates, and Parth eventually walks away in anger.