Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 21: Karan Proves Himself Innocent To Tulsi, But New Doubts Emerge

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 21 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 21: Today’s episode begins with Mihir and Shobha teasing Tulsi about Pari’s potential wedding with Aryan. However, Tulsi advises them not to force a relationship on anyone. Meanwhile, Ajay calls Pari, asking her to visit his house as his son is unwell. This angers Ajay’s sister, who lashes out at him for prioritising Pari over his own family.

At the office, a staff member informs Ritik that Mihir’s signature has been forged. Suspecting Ranvijay, Ritik asks for an investigation. He later discusses it with Pari, who agrees that Ranvijay could be involved and suggests checking with Suhas by offering him money to find out the truth.

Meanwhile, Tulsi sets out to investigate Karan’s alleged affair. However, she discovers that it was actually Karan’s friend living there with his family. The couple repeats everything Karan had instructed them to say, making it appear as though nothing was wrong. Convinced by this setup, Tulsi believes Nandini was mistaken.

Tulsi returns home and informs Mihir that Karan is not having an affair. Mihir agrees and says Nandini should not have doubted him. However, Tulsi points out that emotional distance in their relationship may have led to Nandini’s suspicions.

Later, Mihir brings up Pari’s marriage again and even reflects on his own relationship with Tulsi, leaving her slightly irritated. She later looks at herself in the mirror, reminiscing about their bond.

The Virani family then celebrates Munni receiving an award. Overwhelmed, Munni gets emotional and tells Tulsi how lucky she feels to have such a loving family. During the celebration, Pari and Aryan share a fun dance, followed by a romantic moment between Munni and Ritik.

However, Tulsi grows suspicious after noticing Karan constantly busy on his phone, seemingly chatting with someone. The promo hints at more drama ahead, showing Nandini confronting Karan over an alleged affair.