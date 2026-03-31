Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo: Was Noina Faking Cancer? Tulsi To Make BIG Revelation- Watch VIDEO

ksbkbt 2 new promo |

Star Plus has released the latest promo for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which shows Tulsi marrying off her husband Mihir to Noina. However, it appears there is more to the story. In the upcoming episode, Tulsi is set to reveal a significant secret. Netizens have been speculating wildly; let’s take a look at some of their theories.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo

Star Plus releases the new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 with the caption, "Ek bada khulasa jo sab kuch badal dega. Tulsi laayegi ek bada sach sabke saamne!" The promo shows Noina thanking Tulsi for letting her marry Mihir. As he thanks her for understanding her love, Tulsi says, "Abhi to tumhe kuch dena baki hai, ek bada surprise." This made viewers think whether Tulsi herself will sit at the mandap after revealing that Noina is faking her cancer.

A user commented, "I think Mihir tulsi ki shaadi hogi Noina Ka sach pata chal gaya hai Tulsi ko." One speculated, "I think noina was lying just to get married." Another wrote, "The cancer thing might be wrong."

Let us further wait for the release of today's episode to know what happens ahead.

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi urged Mihir to fulfil Noina's dying wish of marrying him, revealing that she was battling blood cancer and it had long been her desire to be wedded to him. Tulsi reminded Mihir that Noina had been treated like a wife in their home for six years and warned that society would blame him if he refused. Initially, Mihir resisted, but he eventually agreed. However, Mihir agreed to marry only if Tulsi herself witnesses their wedding.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 new episodes are released every day at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.