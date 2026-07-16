Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Another OG Character Returns! Suvarna Jha Reprises Tripti Virani To Shake Up The Family Drama |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is set to witness another major twist as one more iconic legacy character returns to the Virani household. Actress Suvarna Jha is all set to reprise her role as Tripti Virani in Smriti Irani's show, bringing a fresh wave of drama to the storyline.

According to a report by Telly Express, Suvarna will soon make her entry into the Virani house. Her character is expected to shake up the family dynamics and add a new layer of conflict to the ongoing narrative. However, details about Tripti's comeback and the track following her entry are being kept under wraps.

Shagun Sharma Bids Goodbye To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Meanwhile, actress Shagun Sharma recently wrapped up her journey on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Sharing an emotional note on social media, she thanked the makers for believing in her and bid farewell to her character, Pari Virani.

"As I say goodbye to Pari Virani, my heart is full," she wrote. "Being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been nothing short of an honour. A show that has been a part of television history, and a legacy I grew up knowing, became a part of my own journey. Playing the daughter of Tulsi and Mihir Virani is something I'll always carry with immense pride."

Expressing gratitude to Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms, and the entire cast and crew, Shagun added, "Thank you to the entire cast and crew for making every day on set so memorable. Your warmth, support, and love made this experience truly unforgettable."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 recently underwent a 10-year leap, shifting the focus to the younger generation while keeping Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) at the heart of the story. The current track revolves around the growing rift within the Virani family, particularly Karan Virani, who continues to hold Tulsi responsible for Parth's death, leading to frequent confrontations between mother and son. The storyline also follows Nakul and Vaishnavi's relationship amid rising family tensions. In recent weeks, the show has seen the exits of Barkha Bisht, whose character Noina completed her track, and Shagun Sharma, who bid farewell to Pari Virani following the leap. Meanwhile, Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay) has remained absent from the narrative since the leap, with his character yet to make a comeback.