Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Akashdeep Saigal Returns As Smriti Irani AKA Tulsi's Son- Reports

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Akashdeep Saigal Returns As Smriti Irani AKA Tulsi's Son |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s new promo has sparked strong reactions, with many speculating that Ansh Gujral (played by Akashdeep Saigal) has returned to the show. At the same time, there were also rumours suggesting that Pearl V Puri might have been cast as Ansh’s son in the sequel.

However, as per a report by Gossips TV, Akashdeep Saigal is set to return to Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The report further claims that he will be playing the role of Ansh’s son.

Earlier, Akashdeep had told India Times, "There is no question of me saying no to Ekta. I can never refuse her, whether it is Kyunki or any other project." He shares a strong bond with Ekta Kapoor and has often praised her creative vision. Appreciating her work, he added, "Whenever she creates something, it turns magical." He had also made it clear that if offered a role, he would definitely join the show, hinting that this collaboration may now be happening.

Talking about how much troll he received while playing Ansh, he said, "I faced a lot of trolling and hate messages while playing Ansh Gujral. That showed the impact of the character and proved that my work was effective."

Will Akashdeep receive the same level of trolling, or perhaps even the same love, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

Oh boy! This is gonna cook so good…🔥

PS~ Lgta hai shaadi hogyi she’s back in her TULSI VIRANI avatar…😭♥️



[ #ksbkbt2 • #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 • #KyunKiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ] 💌✨ pic.twitter.com/srwe1ofe3M — 🐝🌼🐣 (@debsyolo) April 20, 2026

The latest promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is packed with nostalgia and suspense. It begins with Tulsi reliving the traumatic moment when she killed her own son, Ansh Gujral, a turning point from the original storyline. As she reflects on this painful past, the scene suddenly shifts when someone rings her doorbell. When Tulsi opens the door, she is left shocked on seeing an unexpected person, hinting at a mysterious new entry.