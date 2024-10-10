Kundali Bhagya Fame Sana Sayyad Blessed With Baby Girl 3 Years After Marriage

Popular television actress Sana Sayyad, best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, has been blessed with a baby girl. On September 18, the actress had announced pregnancy with photos in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump with husband Imaad Shamsi. The couple, dressed in off-white outfits, is all smiles in the pictures.

On Thursday (October 10), Sana took to her Instagram story to share the news of her baby's birth. The note read, "Welcome baby girl. 09/10/2024. Sana & Imaad."

The actress has not shared any videos or photos of the baby yet.

The news of Sana's pregnancy was doing the rounds since the last few months, however, she always remained tight-lipped about it.

Announcing her pregnancy last month, Sana shared heartwarming pictures and wrote, "There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES!!! Our little miracle is on the way."

In another set of photos, Sana husband is seen cradling and kissing her baby bump. The actress opted for a black bodycon dress for her maternity photoshoot. "We’re trading sleep for snuggles this fall," she wrote.

In May 2024, actress Adrija Roy, who was also seen in the show Imlie replaced Sana in Kundali Bhagya. At that time, reports had stated that Sana bid adieu to the show because of her pregnancy but the actress had not reacted to the reports.

Sana and Imaad tied the knot in 2021, after dating each other for several years. They were college friends.

Throughout her career, Sana has been part of several successful shows, including MTV Splitsvilla, Divya Drishti, and Spy Bahu. She joined Kundali Bhagya after a generation leap was introduced, playing the titular character.