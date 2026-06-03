'Kuch Dhangka Pehen Leta Mandir Aaya Hai': Varun Dhawan Visits Temple In Mumbai Wearing Shorts & Vest, Netizens Slam Him - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan At A Temple In Mumbai | Instagram

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the promotions of his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was spotted at a temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was, of course, there to seek blessings, but his outfit has made netizens upset. The actor opted to wear shorts and a vest for his temple visit, and netizens are slamming him on social media.

A netizen commented, "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Prabhu shirt toh pehen lete kuch toh dhanka pehen leta tu mandir ayaa hain Sirf batane ke leye jabarjasti kyu ateyy hoon yaar (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Went temple in stupid dress and he is seeking blessings now... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Varun has not yet shared any statement about the trolling that he is facing on social media because of his outfit.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

The release date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was changed multiple times. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, to avoid a clash with Toxic, the movie was preponed to May 22, 2026.

However, after Toxic got delayed, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai decided to release their film on the original date, June 5.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Advance Booking

The advance booking of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai started on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, the movie has, till now, sold around 4,000 tickets and has collected Rs. 16.21 lakh for its first day without blocked seats, and with blocked seats, the collection is Rs. 95.54 lakh.

The movie is still two days away from its release, so we can expect the pre-sales to be better. The trailer and songs of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have received mixed reviews. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.