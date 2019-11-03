Kubbra Sait finds her doppelganger in 'House' actress Lisa Edelstein, check out their hilarious Twitter banter

From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs have time and again come across their doppelgangers. Now, the latest name to this list is actress Kubbra Sait.

Kubbra, who rose to popularity with Netflix’s Sacred Games, has found her doppelganger in House actress Lisa Edelstein.

Sait shared a post on Twitter with a picture of herself with Lisa and wrote, “Maybe we should just meet for coffee @LisaEdelstein”