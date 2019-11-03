Kubbra Sait finds her doppelganger in 'House' actress Lisa Edelstein, check out their hilarious Twitter banter

From Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs have time and again come across their doppelgangers. Now, the latest name to this list is actress Kubbra Sait.
Kubbra, who rose to popularity with Netflix’s Sacred Games, has found her doppelganger in House actress Lisa Edelstein.
Sait shared a post on Twitter with a picture of herself with Lisa and wrote, “Maybe we should just meet for coffee @LisaEdelstein”
Lisa noticed this and replied with a picture of her younger days and wrote, “You look like me at 16! Xoxoxo”. Kubbra replied to the same post as, “But aren’t we all 16 forevvvah!!!”
Lisa Edelstein is an American actress known for playing Dr. Lisa Cuddy on the Fox medical drama series House, between 2014 and 2018.
Kubbra’s recent stint was in Zee5 web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. On Bollywood front, she will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.
