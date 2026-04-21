'Krushna, Aye Krushna': Krushna Abhishek Falls At Mami Sunita Ahuja's Feet As She Makes Surprise Entry At Laughter Chefs 3 Set- Watch VIDEO |

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah reunited with his mami and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3. The new promo of the show features Sunita making a surprise entry, leaving Krushna and Kashmera visibly shocked. Their reaction, and Krushna’s heartfelt gesture, quickly won over viewers.

As Sunita walked onto the set of Laughter Chefs, she called out, "Krushna, aye Krushna." While Krushna and Kashmera seemed to recognize her voice, they were still left stunned, wondering how their mami had appeared on the show. Sunita then made a stylish entry in sparkling black pants and a blazer.

In the promo, Krushna was seen touching his mami Sunita’s feet, while Kashmera became emotional witnessing the unexpected reunion.

What Happened Between Krushna Abhishek & Govinda?

The feud between Krushna and Govinda began after the veteran actor reportedly took offence to a joke made by the comedian on television. Soon after, Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and Kashmera. The dispute, which started in 2016, led to Govinda and Sunita avoiding The Kapil Sharma Show, which featured Krushna.

On several occasions, Govinda accused Krushna of profiting by insulting others. Later, Kashmera’s tweet mentioning "people who dance for money" also went viral, with many speculating it was aimed at Sunita.

However, the tension eased after Govinda was shot in the leg, following which Krushna and Kashmera visited him in the hospital. Sunita’s appearance on Laughter Chefs 3 now hints that the family may have finally buried the hatchet.

Krushna Abhishek is a well-known comedian and actor who built his career through stand-up, television comedy, and Bollywood films. He first gained recognition with comedy shows like Comedy Circus, where his comic timing and mimicry made him a popular face on Indian TV. Over the years, he became a regular in comedy reality formats and gained further fame with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, where his character-driven sketches and Bollywood-style humour stood out