Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After-Party: Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan Co-Star Anya Singh, Sachin Tendulkar & Others Arrive In All-Black

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After-Party |

While Bollywood celebrities were seen attending filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's daughter Eisha's wedding reception, many also made their way to the after-party of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding. The star-studded celebration saw the arrival of several film and cricket personalities, including Farhan Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and others, turning the evening into a glamorous mix of entertainment and sports icons.

Celebs at Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Wedding After-Party

Yuvraj Singh

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrived at the after-party with his wife, Hazel. While Yuvraj opted for an all-black outfit, Hazel contrasted beautifully in a light-colored gown.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the party with his wife, Anjali, looking stylish as always.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer coordinated with the other cricketers, wearing an all-black outfit for the evening.

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar followed the black-themed attire, posing elegantly for the cameras.

Anya Singh

Bollywood star Anya Singh also arrived at the venue, wearing a stunning black dress paired with a contrasting wine-colored purse.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary added a stylish twist to his look, pairing a brown jacket with an all-black outfit.

Kritika and Gaurav tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra home in Mumbai on March 11, 2026, surrounded by close family and friends rather than a large public celebration. The cozy ceremony, followed by a sundowner and terrace party, brought together loved ones and a blend of film and sports personalities, including Farhan Akhtar, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Yuvraj Singh with his family, and others who joined in celebrating the couple’s joyful union.

Cherishing their love life, Kritika and Gaurav wrote after their intimate wedding, "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever." To this, Sunil Grover reacted, "Aisa lagta hai jaise kal hee ki baat ho! Lots of love and wishes." Armaan Mallik commented, "Congratulations to the both of you!" Others continued to shower their love for the newlyweds.