Kourtney Kardashian, 44, ANNOUNCES Pregnancy With Husband Travis Barker: WATCH VIDEO

Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned reality TV star and member of the Kardashian clan, has just shared some exciting news with her fans.

At the age of 44, Kourtney is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker, the talented drummer of the popular band Blink 182. The announcement came as a delightful surprise during one of the band's recent concerts.

Amidst the vibrant energy of the Blink 182 show, Kourtney Kardashian made her pregnancy announcement in a truly memorable way.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN REVEALS HER PREGNANCY

She held up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant," capturing the attention of everyone present. Mark Hoppus, Travis' bandmate, was the first to catch sight of the sign, exclaiming, "Someone's having a baby!" The news spread like wildfire through the crowd, creating an electric atmosphere.

Overwhelmed with joy, Travis Barker immediately leaped off the stage and rushed towards his wife. The passionate musician couldn't contain his excitement and planted a loving kiss on Kourtney's lips.

Shortly after the concert, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a special video with her followers. The video showcased the heartwarming scene at the concert, where Kourtney proudly held up the pregnancy announcement sign. As expected, fans flooded the comment section with an outpouring of love, showering the couple with red heart emoticons and heartfelt congratulations.

FANS REACT TO THE VIDEO

One ecstatic fan exclaimed, "this is the cutest thing," capturing the sentiment shared by many.

Another user echoed the sentiment, declaring it the "BEST NEWS EVER." The overwhelming support and well wishes from their dedicated fan base undoubtedly added to Kourtney and Travis' happiness during this momentous time.

THEIR DESIRE TO GROW THE FAMILY

The couple's desire to expand their family has been well-known since their wedding in Italy last year. Having publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2021, Kourtney and Travis have only grown stronger as a couple.

Travis Barker already has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, son Landon, and daughter Alabama. Likewise, Kourtney Kardashian shares two sons, Mason Reign and daughter Penelope, with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Even before her relationship with Travis, Kourtney had openly discussed her challenging journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2020.

She dismissed the idea of relying solely on freezing eggs as a guarantee for having children, expressing her belief in a higher power. "We would love a baby more than anything," Kourtney shared, "but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

She also candidly admitted that the IVF process had taken a toll on her both physically and mentally, acknowledging the difficulties many couples face on their path to parenthood.