Kolkata Knight Riders VS Punjab Kings IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At Eden Gardens With Daughter Suhana To Support Men In Purple- Watch VIDEO

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Punjab Kings IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives At Eden Gardens |

In today's match, SRK was seen having an intense conversation with Venky Mysore, CEO and Managing Director of the Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Garden.Shah Rukh Khan has officially arrived in Kolkata, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Earlier, a photo had gone viral, with many speculating whether it was real or just fan-made. ANI later shared a video confirming the superstar’s arrival, showing him stepping off the plane with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner is in the city to cheer for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, sending social media into a frenzy.

A user named Team Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of an actor shaking hands with a customs officer, captioned "King Shah Rukh Khan has reached Kolkata to support our team in purple, KKR."

Shortly after the post went viral, ANI shared a video showing the KKR co-owner arriving in Kolkata with his daughter, Suhana Khan. SRK sported a white t-shirt, jeans, and a black bandanna, holding Suhana’s hand as she wore a matching white t-shirt and jeans.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Superstar and Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan, arrive at Kolkata airport to witness his team's match against Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/KC5VOLSfRB — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2026

During today’s IPL clash at Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan was seen deep in discussion with Venky Mysore, KKR’s CEO and Managing Director.KKR won the toss against PBKS at Eden Gardens, choosing to bat first. However, drizzle suddenly became heavier, forcing the umpires to stop the match and call for the covers. At the time of interruption, KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs. The good news for fans is that the rain has stopped, the covers are being removed, and the match is set to resume within minutes.

SRK - KING OF INDIAN CINEMA AT EDEN GARDENS 👑 #KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/xAOBmaByjW — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 6, 2026

In IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders have played two league matches ahead of today’s clash against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately for the Men in Purple, they lost both matches, first to Mumbai Indians and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad, leaving them yet to register a win this season. Today’s game presents KKR with an opportunity to get its campaign back on track.

Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Garden pic.twitter.com/rKJC9rO15D — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) April 6, 2026

KKR won the toss against PBKS at Eden Gardens, choosing to bat first. However, drizzle suddenly became heavier, forcing the umpires to stop the match and call for the covers. At the time of interruption, KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs. The good news for fans is that the rain has stopped, the covers are being removed, and the match is set to resume within minutes.