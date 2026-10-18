Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Subhashree Ganguly And Other Bengali Actors Express Grief

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening (October 17). The tragedy, which unfolded amid a massive rush of devotees, left the city mourning, with several prominent Bengali film industry celebrities expressing grief and extending condolences to the victims' families.

Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly shared messages of sorrow following the incident. They remembered those who lost their lives and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Dev, Prosenjit Chatterjee And Subhashree Ganguly Mourn Victims

Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed his grief over the incident in a statement written in Bengali. He said, “I am unable to accept this tragic incident in Chorbagan. I cannot even imagine that the joyous moments of the festival would be overshadowed by such sadness. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Actor Dev took to Facebook to express his sadness over the tragedy.

He wrote, "The unfortunate incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy."

He added, "My deepest condolences go out to the ones who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. I pray to Maa Durga to protect all her devotees and watch over our beloved City of Joy. May her divine blessings keep everyone safe. May Bengal’s biggest festival remain a celebration of happiness, faith and togetherness and never turn into a nightmare for its people."

Subhashree Ganguly shared an emotional message about the tragedy and the families affected by it. She wrote, “The lights of this festival have dimmed because of the tragedy that unfolded at Chorbagan. Within moments, so many families lost their loved ones and their dreams collapsed. No words can express what this grief must be. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the ones who are injured.”

Meanwhile, National Award-winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty urged other Durga Puja committees to show sensitivity towards the tragedy. She called on them to stop loudspeakers and music in the aftermath of the incident in Kolkata.

What Happened At The Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal?

The stampede reportedly occurred around 7.30 pm on Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, at Chor Bagan, one of North Kolkata's popular festive venues. Heavy rainfall had made the streets slippery, while a large crowd gathered near the pandal.

Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata's oldest Durga Puja venues. According to eyewitnesses, several people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the pandal through a narrow bylane on Saptami.

The situation reportedly turned chaotic as people inside the venue were reluctant to step out in the rain, while more devotees continued entering through both the entrance and exit. Several people slipped and fell on top of one another.

Seven people, reportedly including several pandal organisers, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.