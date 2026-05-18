'Kitni Bheed And Kitna Chaotic': Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Title Track Fails To Impress Netizens - Watch

Welcome To The Jungle Title Track | YouTube

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle stars around 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, and others. A few days ago, the makers had unveiled a teaser of the film, and on Monday, the title track of the movie was released.

Akshay took to X to share the song with his fans and tweeted, "Iss jungle mein ab roar bhi hoga aur shor bhi hoga! #WelcomeToTheJungleTitleTrack Out Now: https://youtu.be/mK2oZJU1CxI #WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 (sic)." Watch the song below...

Iss jungle mein ab roar bhi hoga aur shor bhi hoga! 🕺💃🌴#WelcomeToTheJungleTitleTrack Out Now: https://t.co/EqysA9duNK #WelcomeToTheJungle, the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wbsC6Q0U22 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2026

The song is the recreated version of the original Welcome title track which was composed by Sajid Wajid. The track is recreated by Vikram Montrose, and the new version is sung by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Montrose.

Netizens React To Welcome To The Jungle Title Song

As soon as the song was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit, and well, it has failed to impress the netizens. A netizen commented, "Feels like 100days work yojna, whoever don't get any job please join the cast, a salman cameo is missing just or sanjay dutt (sic)."

Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe…#WelcomeToTheJungle. #WelcomeToTheJungleTeaser out now: https://t.co/3MO6VBa6pt



Let the chaos begin from 26th June, 2026 in cinemas 🪖🌴 pic.twitter.com/OvOfYzEwp8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2026

Another Reddit user wrote, "Someone is writing song using just memes here lol and probably first time I've seen so many people in songs and all actors not background dancers (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Kitni bheed and kitna chaotic lag raha hai. Matlab too much (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Welcome To The Jungle has been postponed multiple times, and now, the film is finally going to hit the big screens on June 26, 2026.

The movie is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. While part 1 and part 2 had a connection, it looks like Part 3 is a fresh story with new star cast. So, let's see what response the movie will get at the box office.